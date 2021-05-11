Photo Release

May 11, 2021 Gender-sensitive legislation: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 2088 or the Gender Responsive and Inclusive Pandemic Management Act Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Hontiveros said the committee would work on crafting gender-responsive protocols to address the gender-differentiated needs of women, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health concerns, emergencies and disasters. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)