Photo Release

May 11, 2021 Villar prods cement manufacturers to be competitive: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs, May 11, 2021, on the status of measures, plans, and program of government for hard-hit industries and their socio-economic impact in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, urges the cement industry to be competitive by lowering the prices of cement to compete with other countries, particularly Vietnam. John Reinier Dizon, president of Cement Manufacturers’ Association of the Philippines (CEMAP), complains that local contractors prefer to buy imported cement which aggravates the hardships being experienced by local manufacturers because of the pandemic. Villar explained that it was logical for contractors, particularly in real estate, to buy imported cement at a low price; however, legislators could protect local manufacturers by imposing tariff on imported products, just like in rice and pork. Villar also aired the impression of local contractors that there is cartel in the cement industry in the country, which Dizon denied. (File photo/Senate PRIB)