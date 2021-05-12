Photo Release

May 12, 2021 Enhancing loan allocation for agri sector: Sen. Cynthia Villar, presiding over the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform virtual hearing Wednesday, May 12, 2021, says there is a need to improve loan programs for the agricultural sector under Republic Act (RA) 10000, or the Agri-Agra Credit Act of 2009. Villar noted that since 2011, banks pay an average of P2 billion in penalties annually due to non-compliance with the mandated quotas under RA 1000. Under the law, banks should set aside at least 25 percent of their total loanable funds for agriculture and fisheries, of which at least 10 percent of the loanable funds shall be made available for agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs). “At the time of the pandemic where face to face transactions are not encouraged, it is about time that we look into the digital loan programs applicable in the rural areas,” Villar said, adding that this can be connected with the national ID System when verification is needed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)