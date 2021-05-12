Photo Release

May 12, 2021 Audit agri-agra: Sen. Imee Marcos calls for an audit of the accrued total amount, administration and proper disbursement of the Agricultural Guarantee Fund Pool (AGFP) as provided in Republic Act No. 10000, otherwise known as the Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009 during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Wednesday, May 12, 2021. “I want to look into the AGFP as well as be updated on the status of the loan that are provided under the Agri-Agra,” Marcos said. Under the Agri-Agra Law, banks are mandated to lend a portion of their funds to farmers to boost agricultural productivity and contribute to the economic recovery. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)