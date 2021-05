Photo Release

May 13, 2021 Valenzuela City: Former mayor and now Senator Win Gatchalian visits the Mapulang Lupa multi-purpose hall in this city to observe the local government’s COVID-19 vaccines roll out program, 7 May 2021. Gatchalian is urging the government to improve the implementation of skilling and training programs to prepare the youth in meeting industry standards. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN