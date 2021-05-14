Photo Release

May 14, 2021 Hearing on Bangsamoro Organic Law amendment continues: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, presides over the continuation of the hearing on Senate Bill Nos. 2019 and 2025 seeking to amend the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and to set the first regular election of the Bangsamoro Government. During the hearing Friday, May 14, 2021, Tolentino asked Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Reconciliation and Unity, if there is a vaccination program for Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters considering that most of them will be potential members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police. Galvez confirmed that there is a program for BARMM, and that regardless of status in society, people under categories A1 to A3 are now being vaccinated. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)