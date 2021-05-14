Photo Release

May 14, 2021 Attaining peace in Mindanao: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during Friday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government, May 14, 2021 on the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, notes that despite the passage of the law establishing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), peace remains elusive in the region. Zubiri asked members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament what steps have been taken to bring the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the fold of law. BTA Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim told the panel that the BIFF has splintered into three groups – one group has already established its connection with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). He said they continue to hold dialogs with two other factions of the BIFF; in fact, some of them are going back to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)