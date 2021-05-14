Photo Release

May 14, 2021 On BIFF fighters occupying a public market in Maguindanao: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government on the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Friday, May 14, 2021, seeks clarification from Defense Usec. Cesar B. Yano about the recent incident involving members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who tried to occupy the public market of Datu Paglas, Maguindanao. Dela Rosa said he was surprised about the incident since the area has been known to be a very peaceful place where both Christians and Muslim could pass through without worrying about their safety. Yano told the committee that the BIFF fighters were just in the vicinity of the market while members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were conducting an operation in the area that time which led to the encounter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)