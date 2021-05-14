Photo Release

May 14, 2021 Decommissioning MILF combatants: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Friday’s Committee on Local Government hearing, May 14, 2021, asks the government implementing panel on the status of the decommissioning of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants which, he said, is an important part of the normalization process. The Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the MILF Implementing Panels are tasked to implement the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), one of which is the transformation of MILF combatants, their families and communities. Gatchalian said verification and validation of the list of MILF combatants submitted to the panel “are very important steps to the normalization and decommissioning of MILF combatants” and that there was a delay in the process because of the non-submission of the list. Usec. David Diciano, chairman of the GPH Peace Implementing Panel, said there is a delay in the verification and validation because the MILF is giving them the list on a piecemeal basis. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)