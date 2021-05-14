Photo Release

May 14, 2021 On the failure of the normalization process in Mindanao: Sen. Imee Marcos says the failure to normalize the situation in Mindanao by the Bangsamoro transitory committee is one of the arguments being presented against the postponement of elections in the Bangsamoro Region of Muslim Mindanao. During the Committee on Local Government hearing, Friday, May 14, 2021, Marcos also noted some serious flaws in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) that must be reviewed. Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr., Presidential Adviser for Reconciliation and Unity, said during the first year of the normalization program, the committee decommissioned 12,000 targeted combatants and provided help under socioeconomic and camp transformation programs. He said the decommissioning of 14,000 more combatants was put on hold when COVID-19 struck in 2020 and when the P12 billion budget was reverted to the treasury, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority was not able to perform its functions. Galvez assured Marcos that that there will be a midterm review of the CAB. “May I urge that this be done as quickly as possible given that we are already discussing the forthcoming election. May I state once again that when all is said and done, BARMM was a plea for self-governance and any postponement in elections may be construed as once again a denial of self-governance,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)