Photo Release

May 16, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian poses with two siblings who are senior citizens after being inoculated at a local Covid-19 vaccination center, 7 May 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian said it is crucial to contain the spread of COVID-19 and inoculate more people against the virus to help boost public confidence on the resumption of face-to-face classes in low-risk areas. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN