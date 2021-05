Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian and resource persons from the Deaf-Mute community flashes the "I love you" hand sign to the cameras after Gatchalian spearheaded a committee hearing on inclusive education at the Senate, 23 Jan. 2020 file. Gatchalian is seeking an inquiry on the status of using the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) as the language of instruction of Deaf education under the K to 12 basic education system. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN