Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Tolentino steers passage of 3 House-emanated bills: Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, thanks colleagues for supporting the passage of three local bills at the resumption of session after a lenten break Monday, May 17, 2021. The three bills which emanated from the House of Representatives are: House Bill No. (HBN) 5306 or “An Act Separating the Sitio of Ladol from Barangay Poblacion in the Municipality of Alabel, Province of Sarangani and Constituting it into a Distinct and Independent Barangay to be Known as Barangay Ladol”; HBN 5944 declaring April 28 of every year a special working holiday in the Province of Aurora to commemorate the death anniversary of Doña Aurora Aragon-Quezon; and HBN 8664 reapportioning Bataan into three legislative districts. Tolentino hailed Quezon for championing women’s right to suffrage and as founder of the Philippine National Red Cross. “Doña Aurora is truly inspiring for all Filipinos for her dedication in serving the Filipino nation and fighting for equality,” Tolentino said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)