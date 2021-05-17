Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Drilon amends hiring provision in franchise bill: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon moves to amend two provisions in House Bill No. 8551 which calls for the renewal of another 25 years the franchise granted to Transpacific Broadband Group Int’l Inc. Drilon, during the resumption of a hybrid plenary session Monday, May 17, 2021, objected to the provision requiring the franchisee to allot a certain percentage of its workforce for regular employees, which he said is “a very complicated legal issue.” Drilon said that “by putting this provision in the franchise, Congress becomes an adjudicatory body, because now it has to determine whether the hiring of the contractor is allowed under existing law.” Drilon also said he cannot fathom the rationale behind the provision requiring franchise holders to apply for the renewal of the franchise three years before its expiration.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)