Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Go sponsors 15 bills on public hospitals: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go seeks the approval of 15 bills, which propose the establishment and upgrading of public hospitals in Palawan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Quezon City, Misamis Occidental, Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Benguet, Pangasinan, Davao Occidental, Mandaluyong, and Negros Occidental. During the hybrid plenary session, Monday, May 17, 2021, Go said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the country more cognizant of the need to capacitate and improve government health facilities, especially in the provinces. “It is our duty as legislators to enact measures that would help address the lack of appropriate facilities and equipment in our government hospitals most especially in these crucial times,” Go said. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)