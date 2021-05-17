Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Poe introduces amendments: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, introduces amendments to House Bill No. 8551 during the resumption of session Monday, May 17, 2021. HBN 8551 calls for the renewal of another 25 years the franchise granted to Transpacific Broadband Group Int’l Inc. to construct, establish, install, maintain and operate communications systems for the reception and transmission of messages within the Philippines. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)