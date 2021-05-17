Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Complete requirements first: Sen. Pia Cayetano reminds her counterparts at the House of Representatives that all requirements for House bills must be properly complied with, particularly bills that seek to upgrade hospitals or increase the bed capacity because they need the corresponding support of the local government units (LGUs). “Either we will not pass the one (measure) that is not complete or we amend the wordings of that bill. I feel like it’s a disservice to the people if the delivery of the service will not be implemented properly because we failed to get the LGU support,” Cayetano said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, May 17, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)