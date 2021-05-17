Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Lapid, 6 others physically attend Session No. 59: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid gives a thumb up sign to respond to a roll call to signify his physical presence during the resumption Monday, May 17, 2021 of the hybrid plenary session after a Lenten break. Lapid, along with Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Sens. Panfilo Lacson, Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, Christopher Lawrence Go and Francis Tolentino attended the session physically while 15 others appeared online. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)