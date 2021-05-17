Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Enacting responsive and coherent teacher education policies: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, May 17, 2021, notes that the country’s three educational agencies crafted strategies for learning continuity amid the pandemic separately and specific to their traditional programs. Villanueva said the use of different terminologies for learning methodologies and the differences in the approaches taken by the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) resulted in confusion among millions of learners, parents and teachers in the country. “Our institutions must enact responsive and coherent teacher education policies if we want great and inspiring teachers. Unfortunately, our institutions continue to work in silos. Our policies are fragmented and disjointed, and our efforts are uncoordinated, even conflicting,” Villanueva said in his co-sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2152 or an Act Enhancing the Quality of Basic Education in the Philippines by Improving the Quality of Teachers and School Leaders, Strengthening the Teacher Education Council Under Republic Act No. 7784. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)