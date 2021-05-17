Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Teachers most important factor in education: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2152 or the Teacher Education Excellence Act. The bill seeks to improve the quality of basic education in the country by boosting the quality of teachers and school leaders by creating centers of excellence to strengthen the Teachers Education Council. “The most important factor in education is the teacher. Schools are only as good, as bad as their teachers. Even the brightest learners will not reach his/her full potential without passionate and competent teachers to lead the way,” Gatchalian said in his sponsorship speech Monday, May 17, 2021. According to Gatchalian, low quality of teachers was one of the indicators identified by the Congressional Committee on Education (EDCOM) in its1991 report for the declining quality of education in the Philippines. He said EDCOM recommended the drastic improvement of the pre-service and in-service of teacher education. Meanwhile, Gatchalian, who is also the chairman of the Committee on Energy, said the Bicameral Conference Committee has successfully reconciled the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1296 and House Bill No. 8928 which seek to establish the Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)