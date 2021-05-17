Photo Release

May 17, 2021 Help PGH recover: Sen. Richard Gordon calls on agencies to help in the immediate recovery of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila from the fire that damaged one of its buildings last Saturday, May 15, 2021. Gordon urged the Bureau of Fire Protection to immediately conduct the investigation and for the Government Service Insurance System to prepare for the forthcoming insurance claims so that restoration works and replacement of equipment can immediately proceed. Gordon also asked the Department of Public Works and Highways to take their cue from the private-public partnerships and help in the repairs at the PGH. “We need to make sure that we are able to act right away so that our professionals in the PGH, our staff and for the sake of all the patients that rely on this, can proceed in the task of curing the sick,” Gordon said in his privilege speech, May 17, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)