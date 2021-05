Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Dumangas, Iloilo: Senator Win Gatchalian is greeted by marketgoers after inaugurating the new public market in this town, 8 Feb. 2020 file. Senator Win Gatchalian said his Full Digital Transformation Act and the “One Filipino, One Bank Account” Act can help on the zero-contact policy of the government and facilitate a more efficient delivery of services such as the Free Higher Education law. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN