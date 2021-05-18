Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Unlock the untapped potential of natural gas: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2203 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Act which seeks to provide national energy policy and framework for the development and regulation of the Philippine midstream natural gas industry in anticipation of the impending depletion of the natural gas from the Malampaya field. Gatchalian, in his sponsorship speech during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 18, 2021, said the legal and regulatory framework to be established by SBN 2203 is necessary to unlock the untapped potential of natural gas, especially liquefied national gas (LNG) in line with the overarching vision of the energy committee to achieve greater Philippine energy stability, sustainability, and savings. “Increasing our supply of natural gas from LNG sources will help prevent an energy security crisis from happening when Malampaya operations close for good in the near future. LNG will also play an important role in bridging the gap for variable renewables as we build a more sustainable power generation mix,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)