Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Minority Leader supports tax amnesty measure: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 18, 2021, assures that he will not block the passage of Senate Bill No. 2208, or An Act Extending the Estate Tax Amnesty. Drilon said the measure reflects the positions taken by tax experts and authorities. “We just want to manifest that we're supporting this measure as submitted, and on my part, I will not undertake the period of interpellation and we can have it enacted tomorrow,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)