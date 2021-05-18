Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Pacquiao defends creation of Phil Boxing and Combat Sports Commission: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao defends Senate Bill No. 2077 or the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission Act of 2021 during the measure’s period of interpellation Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The bill calls for the creation of the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission to support the growth of professional boxing and combat sports in the country and to encourage the discovery, training and development of world-class professional boxers and combatants, among others. “I believe that the Philippines has great potential to be the boxing and combat sports capital in Asia,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)