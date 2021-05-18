Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Pimentel defends bill amending the Retail Trade Liberalization Act: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III answers questions from his colleagues during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 18, 2021 as he defends Senate Bill No. 1840, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 8762, otherwise known as the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, by lowering the required paid-up capital investment for foreign retail enterprises to $300,000. Pimentel assured his colleagues that the minimum threshold amount requirement set in the proposed measure is an amount meant to protect the micro and small business segment of the country. “But should the amount be found not to be sufficient by the majority of our colleagues then we can adjust it, but we can adjust it upwards because adjusting it upwards will not contravene our intention to protect our micro and small business,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)