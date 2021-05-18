Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Villar ensures clearly defined paid up capital in amended Retail Trade Act: Sen. Cynthia Villar makes sure the $300,000 required paid up capital for foreign retail enterprises being proposed as an amendment to Republic Act (RA) 8762 or the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000 will be clearly defined. Villar, during a hybrid plenary session, May 18, 2021, said defining the amount as a requirement for one business or for several businesses will make sure foreign retail enterprises will not be competing against micro and small enterprises. She said there was a suggestion to require a capital of $500,000 or $250,000 per business to make sure the foreign player will be a medium-sized enterprise. Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, sponsor of the measure amending RA 8762, said the amendment assures that the foreign player is not a small enterprise; moreover, there is a rule requiring that each outlet has an investment of not less than $150,000. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)