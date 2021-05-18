Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Increasing allowable campaign expenses of candidates, political parties: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 18, 2021, yields to interpellations of colleagues on Senate Bill No. 810 or An Act Increasing the Authorized Expenses of Candidates and Political Parties seeking to bring to “realistic levels” the campaign expenditures of candidates and political parties. Marcos said the allowable expenditure of P3 per voter was established three decades ago and before the enactment of Fair Elections Act. The measure, she said, raised the amount from P10 for president and vice president to P50; other candidates from P3 to P20; P30 for independent candidates; and from P5 to P30 for political parties. The chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation also said the measure “will reduce the number of protests involving overspending, under-reporting and even nuisance candidates.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)