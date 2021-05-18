Photo Release

May 18, 2021 On the constitutionality of SBN 1840: Sen. Francis Tolentino asks clarification from Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on the constitutionality of Senate Bill No. 1840, which seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 8762, otherwise known as the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, by lowering the required paid-up capital for foreign retail enterprises to $300,000. Tolentino, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 18, 2021, particularly cited the categories mentioned in RA 8762 that provided strong basis for the Supreme Court to declare the law constitutional, but which were deleted in the proposed measure. “May I know if the deletion of the categories in the proposed measure would affect the constitutionality, speculatively speaking, of the proposed measure?” Tolentino asked. Pimentel in his response said the categorization was meant to “phase-in” the changes introduced by the law, but since the country already has more than 20 years of retail liberalization, the main idea of the bill is for further liberalization. “I don’t think constitutionality is going to be an issue,” Pimentel said. Tolentino was referring to Section 5 of RA 8762 which categorized foreign equity participation into four. (File photo/Senate PRIB)