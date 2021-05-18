Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Recto supports Retail Trade Liberalization Act amendment: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, during a hybrid plenary hearing Tuesday, May 18, 2021, supports the measure seeking to amend Republic Act 8762 or the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000. Recto said the measure will further liberalize the economy, particularly the retail sector but stressed the need to protect the micro and small enterprises in the country. “I have no problem expanding what retail is to include services, to include for example restaurants, motor repair shops or there could be many more, subject to certain capital requirements,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)