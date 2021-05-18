Photo Release

May 18, 2021 Anti-majoritarian reform: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara says Senate Bill No. 810, otherwise known as An Act Increasing the Authorized Expenses of Candidates and Political Parties, favors the minority parties because the majority party already has many ways or means at its disposal to gather political donations. “It’s actually an anti-majoritarian type of reform. There is an additional mechanism where the state finance or the state contribution would also be based on the membership to encourage not just to increase the membership among politicians, but among the larger population, among citizens and civil society,” Angara said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)