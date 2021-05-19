Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Gov’t’s plan for hard-hit hospital sector: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the third virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs on the government’s response for those industries hard hit by the pandemic, notes that the country has the longest, “arguably the most expensive and draconian” lockdown in the world. However, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund consider the country as being the laggard in recovery in Southeast Asia. “Why is this so? And what can we do, on the part of the government, to assuage these problems?” Marcos asked. During the previous hearings, Marcos said the committee got inputs from the manufacturing and transport sectors, the construction industry and other hard-hit industries. For the third public consultation Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Marcos said the committee will get inputs from the health sector. “What can government do for you? And at the same time, what have we done, what does actually work and what programs need improvement or should actually be replaced for monitoring and assessment for the purposes of planning forward?” she asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)