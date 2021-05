Photo Release

May 19, 2021 TWG on the Bangsamoro Organic Law amendment: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, presides over a technical working group (TWG) on Senate Bill Nos. 2019 and 2025 which seek to amend the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The measures propose that the first regular election for the Bangsamoro government scheduled in 2022 be postponed to 2025. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)