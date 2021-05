Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Amendments to SBN 810: Sen. Risa Hontiveros introduces an amendment to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 810 otherwise known as an act Increasing the Authorized Expenses of Candidate and Political Parties Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Hontiveros proposes that “digital and electronic networks and social media” be included as an authorized expense for election campaigns. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)