Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Make people discern who are the best candidates: Sen. Richard Gordon expresses reservations over the proposed measure seeking to increase the authorized expenses of candidates and political parties under Republic Act No. 7166. Gordon, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 19, 2021, underscored the need to take a holistic picture of the country’s election system and come up with a legislation that would level the playing field for all candidates. “There must be a better way to get our people to discern who are the best candidates not by money, not by goons, not by guns, but certainly by the very essence of their arguments, the realistic platforms they are going to present, their track record and their integrity,” Gordon said. (screen grab/Senate PRIB).