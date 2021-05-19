Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Setting standard campaign expense: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon suggests setting a standard campaign expense for national and local candidates during the amendment period of Senate Bill No. 810, otherwise known as an act Increasing the Authorized Expenses of Candidates and Political Parties Wednesday, May 19, 2021. “Why don’t we just have one rate for all candidates? If it’s local, then the per capita expense would be limited by the number of voters in the locality. So, it’s a self-limiting amount. Just have one amount as a campaign expense. The size of the voting population would determine the total amount that a candidate would be allowed to spend,” Drilon explained. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)