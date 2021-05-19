Photo Release

May 19, 2021 SP Sotto leads prayer: Senate President Vicente Sotto III leads the prayer during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 19, 2021, attended by 22 senators – with six senators virtually present and 16 via online. The Senate, with 20 senators voting affirmatively, passed on third reading Senate Bill No. 1840, An Act Amending Republic Act No. 8762, otherwise known as the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, by Lowering the Required Paid-Up Capital for Foreign Retail Enterprises. The measure has been certified urgent by President Duterte. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)