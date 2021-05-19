Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Villar: Campaign expenses should be fair, proportionate: Sen. Cynthia Villar says the proposal amending the authorized campaign expenses for candidates and political parties under Republic Act 7166, should be fair and proportionate. Villar made this statement during the plenary discussion Wednesday, May 19, 2021, on Senate Bill No. 810 which proposes to amend, among others, campaign expenses for independent candidates and candidates with political parties. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)