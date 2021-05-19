Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Cayetano supports Recto proposal: Sen. Pia Cayetano manifests her support for Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto’s proposal to impose a minimum paid up capital of P50 million on foreign retailers during the period of amendments on Senate Bill No. 1874, otherwise known as the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. “I support the upper limit proposed by Sen. Ralph. The number that Sen. Ralph is proposing, which is a million dollars, is so much smaller than the current (law) of $2.5 million (for investment),” Cayetano said. According to Recto, setting the paid up capital at P50 million would keep competition at a medium level and the Philippines could attract quality investors. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)