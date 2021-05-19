Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Recto proposes P50 Million minimum investment: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto proposes to amend the minimum paid up capital for foreign retail enterprises to P50 million during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 19, 2021. Recto’s proposal is higher than the P15 million proposed by Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who is principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1840 or the bill amending Republic Act No. 8762 or the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000. “Today under the current law, it is $2.4 million for investment, per store is at $830,000. We are liberalizing it but not too low so that the competition will be at the medium level as discussed during the period of interpellation, plus we want to attract quality. That’s why we suggested that the paid up capital should be at least P50 million but then they can put up two stores at P25 million each. That amendment will come later on,” Recto said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)