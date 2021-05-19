Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Make campaign expenses practical: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 19, 2021, says he is open to the proposal of raising local campaign expenses to P20 per voter instead of the proposed P10. According to Zubiri, increasing the rate would be more practical and help ensure that campaign expenses would be declared correctly by candidates. Zubiri cited as example the province of Bukidnon with about 700,000 voters and with a limit of P10 per voter, a candidate would only be allowed to spend P7 million. “Is it practical to spend P7 million in a provincial election?” Zubiri asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)