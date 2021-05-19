Photo Release

May 19, 2021 On e-vehicles and electric charging stations: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, defends Senate Bill No. 1382 or the Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act during the period of interpellation Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gatchalian, during a hybrid plenary session, said the biggest market of the bill would be the public transportation sector particularly the e-vehicles which have a carrying capacity of 50 passengers. The senator stressed that promoting e-vehicles will help the transportation sector comply with the twin policies of enhancing energy independence and promoting clean energy laid across the country's energy policies. (Alex Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)