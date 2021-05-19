Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Impractical Laws: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson notes the impracticality of passing bills that could not be implemented during the amendment period of Senate Bill No. 810 otherwise known as an act Increasing the Authorized Expenses of Candidates and Political Parties Wednesday, May 19, 2021. “What do we get when we enact laws that are not implementable or impractical? Nobody complies. Nobody follows the law. If the amount proposed is impractical and everybody would violate it, why should we pass this (measure)?” Lacson said. Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of SBN 810, said the allowable expenditure of P3 per voter was established three decades ago and before the enactment of Fair Elections Act. The measure, she said, raised the amount from P10 for president and vice president to P50; other candidates from P3 to P20; P30 for independent candidates; and from P5 to P30 for political parties. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)