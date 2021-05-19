Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Pacquiao appeals to colleagues to pass Boxing, Combat Sports Commission: Sen. Manny Pacquiao, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 19, 2021, appeals to colleagues to end the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2077 or An Act Creating the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission. Pacquiao said the measure has gone through a series of debates and amendments since the 17th Congress and that he is ready to accept amendments. “We respectfully request that we end the period of interpellation and subject this bill to any proposed amendment,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)