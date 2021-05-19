Photo Release

May 19, 2021 SK training fund: Sen. Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, chairman of the Committee on Youth, answers questions from Sen. Risa Hontiveros during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2124 which seeks to further empower the members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) by amending certain provisions in Republic Act (RA) No. 10742 or the "Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015”. Asked who would shoulder the expenses of the mandatory bookkeeping training being required to all appointed SK treasurer before assumption to office, Angara replied that under RA 10742, training fund shall be established and managed by the National Youth Council. “If the funding is not sufficient, there is also a power given under this bill for the SK to appropriate up to 15 percent of their SK funds for mandatory and continuing training,” Angara said Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)