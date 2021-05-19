Photo Release

May 19, 2021 Villanueva shepherds 2nd reading passage of bills on SUCs: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, steers the passage on second reading of seven House bills seeking to rename and convert state colleges and universities (SUC) in some provinces. During a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Senate passed on second reading House Bill Nos. 6596 (Davao de Oro State College), 6842 (Northeastern Mindanao State University), 6858 (Southeast Asian University of Technology), 7030 (University of Abra), 7019 (Agusan del Sur State University), 7566 (Occidental Mindoro State University), and 7697 (Basilan State University). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)