May 19, 2021 Go defends bills increasing hospital bed capacity: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go defends several house measures which seek to increase the bed capacity of hospitals across the country Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Go said he filed Senate Bill No. 1876 or the Department of Health Hospital (DOH) Bed Capacity and Service Capability Rationalization Act. He said the measure seeks to authorize the DOH to approve bed capacities and corresponding service capabilities of all DOH-run hospitals. (PRIB photo)