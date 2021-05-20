Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Lacson leads hearing on MUP pension: Sen. Panfilo Lacson presides over Thursday, May 20, 2021, the continuation of a hybrid public hearing on several proposed measures seeking to address concerns from the ballooning pension requirements of the military and uniformed personnel (MUP). According to Lacson, one of the issues the committee intends to resolve in the hearing is whether the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) should merely be the manager or the administrator of the entire pension system should the MUP insurance fund is created. “We hope to have a productive discussion in today’s public hearing so your committee can henceforth draft a committee report to be presented for deliberations in plenary,” Lacson said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)