Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian looks on as a medical personnel of the local government leaves a COVID-19 vaccination room for refill, along with used vaccine vials, 11 April 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the government’s plans to include teenagers in the COVID-19 vaccination program, a move that the lawmaker says would boost the basic education sector’s return to normalcy and the safe reopening of schools. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN