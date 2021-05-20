Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Actuarial study: Sen. Imee Marcos asks a copy of the actuarial study on the pension requirement of the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) during a public hearing being presided by Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson Thursday, May 20, 2021. The committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation is studying the possibility of having the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) manage or administer the pension plan of the military and uniformed personnel. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)